Murder charge laid in homicide investigation

The RNC has charged a man with first-degree murder in St. John’s.

Corey Snook, 48, of St. John’s is charged with the murder of Terry Griffin on Salter Place. Snook is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court today on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Careless use of a firearm

Discharging a firearm with intent

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Three counts of breach of a release order

The RNC Major Crime Unit is continuing to seek any information that may assist the investigation, including video footage (dash camera, cell phone, CCTV) in the area from Salter Place, and Columbus Drive to Gros Morne Place, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday (July 24).