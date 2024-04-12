Municipal Capital Works Funding For Warming Centre in Grand Bank

The province and Town of Grand Bank will be investing approximately $690,000 to support the development of a warming centre under the Municipal Capital Works Program.

The Salvation Army Church will be upgraded with the installation of a backup generator, installation of interior and exterior ramps, and bathroom upgrades so it can serve as a warming centre for the residents of Grand Bank and surrounding communities.

The Municipal Capital Works program fosters the development of cost-shared projects for many types of municipal infrastructure.