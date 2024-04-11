There will be a Municipal Capital Works funding announcement in Grand Bank today.

Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development and MHA for Burin – Grand Bank Paul Pike will make the announcement today at the Salvation Army at 2:00 p.m.

The Municipal Capital Works program fosters the development of cost-shared projects for many types of municipal infrastructure. Typical projects include water and waste-water treatment, seawalls, roads, recreational facilities, town halls and fire halls. Funding is cost-shared between provincial and municipal governments and is available to municipalities, local service districts and Inuit Community Governments.