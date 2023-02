Negotiations are resuming at Memorial University after faculty went on strike one week ago.

The MUN Faculty Association released a statement Monday saying that contract talks will resume Tuesday.

“The university has heeded our demands for a resumption of negotiations,” the union said in a statement. “The administration contacted the MUNFA bargaining team to signal they are willing to return to the table to negotiate. The two parties will meet tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9:30 a.m.”