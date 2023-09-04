News

MUN welcomes students to new semester

By Becky Daley


After a number of years of interrupted studies due to the pandemic – Memorial University students are moving in – preparing for the new semester, and a return to their studies. For those who were lucky enough to find accommodations – the adjustment begins to campus life.

It’s the start of a new chapter for many students across the province. For post-secondary ones, it’s also the start of lifelong memories.

Over the past couple of weeks, MUN has been welcoming it’s newest residents to on-campus life.

While many students have successfully found housing – there’s still over 150 students looking for accommodations.

NTV’s Becky Daley was on campus today in St. John’s, and will bring us the full story on the NTV Evening News Hour.

