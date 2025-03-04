Multiple Impaired Drivers Arrested on West Coast

RNC on the west coast of the Island were kept busy over the weekend arresting three impaired drivers.

On Sunday, at 1:45 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop with a suspicious vehicle on Main Road in York Harbour. The operator, a 17-year-old male from Corner Brook, was charged with impaired driving offences.

A couple of hours later, police located a vehicle that had come to rest in a snow bank on the Lewin Parkway. The operator, a 25-year-old male from St. John’s, was later arrested for impaired driving offences.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, officers conducted an investigation into a report of impaired driving in Pasadena. As a result, a 57-year-old male from Pasadena was arrested and charged with impaired driving offences.