Multiculturalism Grant Program open for applications

Applications are now being accepted for the Newfoundland and Labrador Multiculturalism Grant Program.

Non-profit organizations, Indigenous governments, municipalities, schools and educational institutions can apply for grants of up to $1,500.

These grants are available to develop, plan and host initiatives that promote and celebrate cultural diversity in Newfoundland and Labrador. Special consideration will be given to initiatives focused on anti-racism, equity, diversity and inclusion.

Interested organizations must apply through the Labour Market Program Support System by 4:30 p.m on Friday, Jan. 31. Schools are required to submit a separate application form.