Multi-year construction project begins later this month in St. John’s

Pending approval at next week’s council meeting, a new multi-year construction project begins later this month on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s. Phase 1 this year spans from Bonaventure Avenue to Westerland Road with Phase 2 from Westerland Road to Freshwater Road slated to begin in 2024. The project includes both street rehabilitation and the construction of a shared-use path.
- Street rehabilitation includes new sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks and select underground utilities.
- The shared-use path will be installed on a section of the north side of Elizabeth Avenue, adjacent to Memorial University, extending from Bonaventure Avenue to Paton Street.
Upgrades to Elizabeth Avenue will include:
- a new traffic signal at the Elizabeth Avenue/Newtown Road intersection to address safety concerns and allow pedestrian crossings on all intersection approaches
- an upgraded crosswalk and intersection at Elizabeth Avenue and Whiteway Street
- two new crosswalks with flashing beacons at Clark Place and near Halliday Place
- improved street lighting along the share-use-path area and at signalised intersections
The shared-use path will also improve accessibility and safety. The paved path on the university side of Elizabeth Avenue will be separated from motor vehicle traffic by a two-meter grass boulevard. The path will be three meters wide and will provide a space separate from motor vehicle traffic that can be used by all active transportation modes, enabling people to get around the city by walking, cycling, scooting, strolling, wheeling or rolling. This path will eventually connect to the planned network, enhancing active transportation across the city.
To complete this work, removal of various trees, shrubs and hedges along the north side of Elizabeth Avenue is required. However, once complete, trees, shrubs and hedges will be replanted along this route.
Elizabeth Avenue will remain open to traffic during construction.