Mounties monitoring global online threats; no indication of threat within RCMP jurisdiction

The tragic loss of life and violence in Israel and the Gaza strip and any possible connected threats developing online or within our jurisdiction are being carefully monitored, according to the RCMP in this province

“At this time, we have no information that indicates there is any threat within RCMP NL jurisdiction but urge anyone who feels threatened online or in person to make a report to your local police. As always, our officers are on duty and vigilant in ensuring public safety,” reads a statement from the RCMP.