Mount Pearl man charged with online child exploitation offences

A 43-year-old man from Mount Pearl has been charged with online child exploitation offences. Edward Baldwin was arrested yesterday after a lengthy investigation by the RCMP-RNC Internet Child Exploitation Unit.
After a forensic analysis, Baldwin was charged with one count of transmitting child pornography, and three counts of possession of child pornography. Baldwin was released on conditions and will be back in court on March 5.
