Mount Pearl gets $6-million boost from Ottawa for housing

The federal government announced over $6 million Monday for more than 100 new housing units in Mount Pearl.
Post Views: 69
You Might also like
-
Health Minister calls on Controller General to review how money is spent on travel nursesBy Ben Cleary — February 26, 2024
Health Minister Tom Osborne is asking the Controller General to review how money is spent…Post Views: 69
-
MHA for Baie Verte-Green Bay Brian Warr steps downBy Web Team — February 26, 2024
Brian Warr, MHA for Baie Verte-Green Bay, has announced he will be stepping sway from…Post Views: 184
-
Association of Allied Health Professionals ratifies new collective agreementBy Web Team — February 26, 2024
After many months and much uncertainty, the Association of Allied Health Professionals (AAHP) has successfully…Post Views: 125