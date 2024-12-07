Motorists Reminded to Watch for Caribou When Travelling

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is asking motorists to be cautious when travelling on Route 370 from Badger to Buchans, and on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately five kilometres east of Route 480 at the Burgeo Highway turn-off.

Caribou are currently active in these areas.

To reduce the risk of a caribou-vehicle collision, drivers should scan both sides of the highway, pay attention to caribou warning signs on roads and highways, avoid driving at dusk and dawn when caribou are more active near roads, encourage passengers to watch for caribou and reduce speeds when driving at night when caribou are more difficult to see.