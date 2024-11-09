Motorists Reminded to Watch for Caribou on Northern Peninsula Roads

Motorists on the Northern Peninsula are advised to be cautious when travelling between Plum Point and the St. Anthony Airport, and on the roadway between St. Anthony Airport and the Town of Main Brook.

Caribou are currently active in these areas and the likelihood of caribou-vehicle collisions may increase. These animals are expected to remain in the region throughout the fall and winter.

Help reduce the risk of a caribou-vehicle collision by:

Scanning both sides of the highway.

Paying attention to caribou warning signs on roads and highways.

Avoiding driving at dusk and dawn when caribou are more active near roads.

Encouraging passengers to watch for caribou.

Reducing speeds when driving at night when caribou are more difficult to see.