Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries following overnight crash

The male driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital with critical injuries following an overnight crash in the east end of St. John’s.

At about 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday emergency crews were called to a portion of Torbay Road, between R.C.A.F. Road and Cox Marsh Road, following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. Initial reports from the scene indicate the driver, who was traveling northbound on Torbay Road, lost control of the bike. The motorcycle came to rest approximately 300 metres down the road. Its rider was thrown from the machine.

The man was taken to hospital with what were described at the time as critical injuries.

Roughly a kilometre of Torbay Road was closed by police as the crash was investigated.