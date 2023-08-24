Motorcyclist deceased days after collision on Trans-Canada Highway

A 64-year-old man is deceased following a collision that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway on August 18, 2023, involving a motorcycle and a transport truck.

The collision occurred on the TCH as the motorcycle was entering onto the highway near the Pitts Memorial Highway overpass. RCMP Officers from Holyrood Detachment and Traffic Services attended the scene. The lone occupant of the motorcycle was transported to the Health Sciences Centre where he succumbed to his injuries on August 23, 2023.

The investigation into the collision is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or those having available dash cam footage is asked to contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892.