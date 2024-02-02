Motor vehicle crash leaves pedestrian with serious injuries; investigation continues

The RCMP is investigating a pedestrian vehicle collision that occurred on Jan. 31, which left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the report of the collision which occurred on Winterland Road in Burin. A SUV crossed into the opposite lane of travel, spun around on the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was walking along the side of the road. The vehicle departed the roadway and came to rest on a residential property.

The pedestrian received serious injuries and was transported via ambulance to the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre and then onto the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s. The two occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle showed no signs of impairment. He was operating the vehicle with an expired driver’s licence. At the time of the collision, the roads were snow covered.

The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation, which is continuing at this time.