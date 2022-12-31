Mother and child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

Two people were taken to hospital after being struck at a centre-city intersection. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Two people, including a child, were taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle shortly after midnight.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Carpasian Road and Long Pond Road at about 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Reports from the scene indicate a family of four were returning from a New Year’s social gathering when two of the pedestrians were struck by a passing vehicle as they crossed the road. Both individuals, a mother and child, were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor in nature.