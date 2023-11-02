Mostly wet or snow-covered roads this morning

It’s a wet and snowy morning depending on where you are. On the Avalon Peninsula and Burin Peninsula through Clarenville to Bonavista, roads are wet with good visibility. On the south coast, central, and west coast, roads are snow-covered with slushy and icy patches. Roads are bare and dry on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, roads are bare and dry with icy patches.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Marine Atlantic and other provincial ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter flight 230 to Toronto is cancelled. Air Canada flight 8117 to Halifax is delayed and PAL Airlines flight 921 to Gander is delayed.

At the Gander International Airport PAL flights 921 and 922 are delayed.

There are no delays at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.