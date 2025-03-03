Mostly snow-covered roads across the province

Roads are snow-covered across the west coast and partially snow-covered in central. On the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas roads are mostly bare.

Across Labrador roads are snow-covered and travel is not recommended from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Cartwright.

The MV Astron W, MV Flanders, and MV Marine Voyager are out of Service. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule. Marine Atlantic is operating on schedule.

In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander.