Along the west coast, roads are snow-covered. Roads along the north coast and areas of the south coast are partly snow-covered. In central, and the northern Avalon, roads are bare and dry.

Roads across Labrador are partly snow-covered and now packed with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating impacts to crossings this evening and Friday.

Flights are on time in St. John’s and Gander. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed.