Mostly good driving conditions with areas of fog

Roads on the island are mostly bare and dry. On the Avalon, roads are wet with areas of fog. There is also fog in the Burgeo area.

In western Labrador, roads are wet as a system moves through.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings scheduled for this evening and tomorrow and will depart earlier today for the morning crossing. The MV Marine Coaster III will remain in Pettie Forte with mechanical issues until further notice.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 53 is cancelled. PAL Airlines flights 923 and 934 are delayed. In Deer Lake, flights 923 and 924 are also delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.