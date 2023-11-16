Mostly good driving conditions this morning

Roads across Newfoundland and mostly bare and dry with good visibility. There are a few icy patches in the Gander and Bonavista area. On the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered.

Across most of Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with some icy and slushy patches.

Morning trips are cancelled on the MV Beaumont Hamel between Bell Island and Portugal Cove due to an emergency trip overnight and a regulatory boat and fire drill. Marine Atlantic is on schedule today, however, due to an incoming storm, crossings for this weekend could be impacted.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Porter flight 230 from Toronto is delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport.