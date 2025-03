Roads across Newfoundland and Labrador are mostly bare and dry with good visibility. Conditions will gradually deteriorate as the day goes on.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings scheduled for this morning and anticipates impacts to crossings scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning. Ferries in the provincial network are all on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 1049 and 1048 are delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.