Across the Island, roads are bare and dry in most areas with good visibility. In Labrador, roads are wet in most areas as rain continues.

On the Bell Island to Portugal Cove route, the MV Flanders and Legionnaire are on the two-vessel schedule, the Beaumont Hamel has been reassigned to the Fogo Island to Change Island service. Air service remains in place from Charlottetown to Norman Bay.

All flights in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake are on time.