On the west coast of Newfoundland, roads are snow-covered with icy patches and drifting snow. Elsewhere roads are mostly bare and dry with good visibility.

In Labrador, roads are snow-packed with icy patches and good visibility.

The MV Flanders, MV Qajaq W, and MV Marine Voyager are out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264, PAL Airlines Flight 928, and Air Canada Flight 688 are delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL flights 928 and 902 are delayed.