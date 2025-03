Across the island, roads are bare and dry with some icy patches. In Labrador, there are a few snow-covered icy and slushy sections.

The M/V Terra Nova will depart Rencontre for Bay L’Argent at 7:00 a.m. Anyone wishing to travel may do so. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 692 and 697 are cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.