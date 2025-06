Roads are bare and dry across the island except for western Labrador where there is some light rain.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. MV Qajaq W will make an extra crossing today to reposition the ship for the summer schedule. Tomorrow, the Flanders will come out of service after the 8:30 a.m. crossing from Bell Island to complete necessary maintenance.

There are no flight delays in Gander or Deer Lake. Flight information for St. John’s is unavailable.