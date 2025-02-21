Mostly good driving conditions across the province for now

Roads across the Island are bare with the exception of the southeastern Avalon where roads are snow-covered. Across the Avalon, road conditions will deteriorate as snow moves in this afternoon.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. Both the MV Astron W and MV Flanders are operating on a load-and-go basis today.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 692 and 697 are cancelled and Air Canada Flight 2257 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.