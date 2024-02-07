Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Roads are mostly bare on the west coast, however, Mainland to Cape St. George on the Port au Port Peninsula is closed. Across central Newfoundland and the eastern half of the Avalon Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered. Roads are bare on the Burin Peninsula up through Clarenville and Gander.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Service will resume at 10:00 a.m. due to sea state/surge. Other provincial ferries are on time. Marine Atlantic is also operating on time.

There are a few flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport. Flights are on time at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.