Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Roads across Newfoundland are mostly bare with good visibility. There are a few icy sections in central areas. On the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered and snow-packed in the St. Anthony area and in the Wiltondale to Woody Point to Trout River region.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered in southeastern areas and from the Quebec border to the Cache River Depot.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flight 2250 from Halifax is cancelled and Air Canada flight 698 from Toronto is delayed. PAL flight 901 is delayed at the Deer Lake Regional Airport and flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.