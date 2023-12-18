Mostly good driving conditions across the province this morning with bare roads and good visibility. On parts of the Great Northern Peninsula, there are a few icy patches.

In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and anticipates that crossings on Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be impacted. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport Air Canada flight 1572 from Toronto and Air Canada flight 1583 to Toronto is cancelled.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport PAL Airlines flights 923 from St. John’s and 924 to Moncton are late. PAL flights 902, 923, and 924 to Moncton and St. John’s are delayed.

There are no delays at the Gander International Airport.