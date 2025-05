Roads are bare across the Island this morning with a few wet sections.

In Labrador, the highway from Cartwright Junction to Lodge Bay is snow-covered. From Lodge Bay to Red Bay, the roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches. Elsewhere across Labrador, roads are bare.

The MV Qajaq W begins its Spring schedule today. All ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 53 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.