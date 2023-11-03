Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Roads across the Island portion of the province are bare with good visibility. There are icy patches from Gander to Badger, Corner Brook, and Salmonier Line. There are some slushy sections from Corner Brook to Gallants and Corner Brook to Lark Harbour.

In Labrador, Highway 500 has icy and slushy patches.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Other ferries are operating on schedule.

There are a few flight delays this morning.

Air Canada flight 686 from Toronto and PAL Airlines flight 922 from Gander are delayed at the St. John’s International Airport. Air Canada flight 8117 to Halifax, PAL Airlines flight 923 to Deer Lake, and PAL Airlines flight 921 to Gander are delayed.

PAL Airlines flights 921 and 922 are delayed at the Gander International Airport.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flight 923 from Moncton is delayed.