The TCH from Whitbourne to Southern Harbour is snow-covered and roads are partly snow-covered from Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm. Elsewhere across the province, roads are bare.

Provincial ferries and Marine Atlantic are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Sunwing Flight 3449, Air Canada Flight 688, and Air Canada Flight 693 are delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.