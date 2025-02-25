Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Across Newfoundland, roads are mostly bare and dry with a few snow-covered sections.

Roads are partly snow-covered and snow-packed with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has postponed crossings scheduled for this morning to 2:00 p.m. The MV Astron W and MV Flanders are on a load-and-go schedule. The MV Sound of Islay is out of service due to a mechanical issue. The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule and the MV Challenge One is out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 689 is delayed and in Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.