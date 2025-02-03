Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Along the west coast of the Island, roads are partly snow-covered with icy sections. Roads on the southern Burin Peninsula and southern Avalon Peninsula are partly snow-covered. In central and the northern Avalon, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

Across Labrador this morning, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is advising that crossings tonight and Tuesday could be cancelled.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 688, 692, 693, and 697 are cancelled. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 902 is delayed. Flights in Gander are on time.