Mostly good driving conditions across the province

Across the Island, roads are bare in most areas. On the Avalon Peninsula, roads are partly snow-covered and there is poor visibility from Cape Broyle to Chance Cove Park.

Roads are partly snow-covered across Labrador with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is operating on time. Provincial ferries are operating on time. The Kamutik W is following the one vessel winter schedule.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 917, 924, and 927 are delayed. Flights at the St. John’s International Airport and Gander International Airport are on time.