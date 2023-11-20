Mostly good driving conditions across the island

Roads are mostly bare and dry across most of the Island. There are a few icy patches on the west coast and the Great Northern Peninsula.

Equipment is unable to operate due to drifting snow from Robinsons to North Branch.

Gallants to Robinsons is partly snow-covered and from the St. Anthony Airport to St. Anthony, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches.

Across Labrador, roads from Churchills Falls to Port Hope Simpson are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

The MV Legionnaire is out of service. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flight 922 from Gander is delayed. As a result at the Gander International Airport PAL flight 921 is delayed and PAL flight 922 to Goose Bay is delayed.