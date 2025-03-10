Mostly good driving conditions across the Island this morning

Along the west and south coasts, roads are partly snow-covered. Elsewhere on the island, roads are bare and dry with a few icy patches.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic customers are advised of potential schedule impacts today and tomorrow. Customers with reservations will be contacted directly about any impacts to bookings. Ferries in the provincial network are not reporting any delays.

At St. John’s International Airport, Porter flights 239 and 298 along with PAL Airlines Flight 901 are delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 901 is delayed.