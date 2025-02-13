Mostly good driving conditions across the Island

Roads are mostly bare and dry across the Island except for the west coast where there are some snow-covered areas. In Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

The North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossings will now depart at 10:30 a.m., Marine Atlantic anticipates cancellations of crossings for tonight, Friday, and Saturday. The MV Beaumont Hamel is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264, Air Canada Flight 687, and Air Canada Flight 1519 are delayed. In Deer Lake PAL FLight 902 and Air Canada Flight 7719 are delayed. Air Canada Flight 1173 is cancelled. Flights are on time in Gander.