Mostly good driving conditions across the Island

Roads are mostly dry across Newfoundland, there are a few wet areas. Along the south coast, fog is causing reduced visibility.

Roads are wet across Labrador with areas of fog in the southeast.

The MV Legionnaire is out of service due to a mechanical issue. The MV Challenge One is out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, there are several delayed flights mostly from WestJet and Air Canada. In Deer Lake, WestJet flights 415 and 521 are delayed and PAL Flight 901 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.