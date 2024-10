Roads are dry across the Island portion of the province. There are some areas of fog in Grand Falls-Windsor and Badger. In Labrador, roads are wet in southeastern areas, as well as Happy Valley-Goose Bay. In western regions, roads are dry.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and is expected to arrive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 11:00 a.m. Other ferries are on time.

PAL Airlines Flight 902 is delayed in St. John’s and Deer Lake. Flights are on time in Gander.