It’s mostly good driving conditions across the entire province this morning. There are a few exceptions. There are icy patches from Corner Brook to Gallants. The Bonavista Peninsula Highway is snow-covered in areas and roads from Gander to Gambo are icy.

There are a few icy patches on the Great Northern Peninsula and in Labrador.

The MV Legionnaire is operating solo between Bell Island and Portugal Cove. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

All flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.