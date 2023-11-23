Mostly good driving conditions across Newfoundland

Roads across most of Newfoundland are bare with good visibility. The exception is Route 230 and 235, from Brownsdale to Salmon Cove, on the Witless Bay Line, Beachy Cove Road to St. Thomas Line, and from Torbay to Flatrock where roads are partly snow-covered.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Visibility is good.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings scheduled for today. The Beaumont Hamel will be on load and go schedule. The MV Legionnaire continues to be out of service. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

There are no delays at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, or Deer Lake Regional Airport.