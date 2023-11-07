Mostly good driving conditions across Newfoundland

Across most of Newfoundland roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

There are some icy patches on the Botwood Highway and in the Corner Brook area this morning. In the Bay of Islands area, there are partly snow-covered roads, roads are also partly snow-covered on the Burgeo Highway.

Roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches on the Trans-Labrador Highway and the Southern Labrador Highway.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. Marine Atlantic and other provincial ferries are operating on schedule.

There are no flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, or Deer Lake Regional Airport.