Mostly good driving conditions across the province this morning. Roads are mostly bare and dry with good visibility. From Wabush to Churchill Falls, roads are partly snow-packed with icy sections and good visibility.

Ferries are operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 692 and 697 are cancelled and Air Canada flights 687 and 689 are delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.