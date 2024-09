Roads across the province are mostly dry, there are a few wet spots. There is some rain along the southeast coast of Labrador resulting in wet roads.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. The vessel will arrive on Happy Velley-Goose Bay at 9:00 a.m. Other ferries are operating on schedule.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. John’s and Deer Lake.