Mostly fair driving conditions across the province

Across the Island, roads are bare in most areas. There is shoulder erosion from Conception Harbour to Holyrood and from the Salmonier Line to TCH. Roads are partly snow-covered in the Springdale area.

Roads across Labrador are mostly bare and wet with a few partly snow-covered areas in the southeast.

The MV Grace Sparkes will be running a regular daily schedule. Maintenance day is cancelled. Marine Atlantic is operating on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed and

Air Canada Flight 689 is delayed. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, PAL flights 923 and 927 are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander Airport.