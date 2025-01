Roads across the Island are bare and wet with good visibility. Travel is not recommended from Tompkins to Cape Ray.

In Labrador, roads are mostly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

The 8:00 a.m. crossing on the MV Gallipoli could be cancelled.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.