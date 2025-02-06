Most fuels increase in cost

This week, gasoline has increased by 1.9 cents on the Island and 0.7 cents in Zones 13 and 13a.

Diesel increased by up to 1.8 cents on the Island and 0.6 cents in Zones 13 and 13a.

Furnace oil heating fuel increased by 1.54 cents on the Island and propane heating fuel changed from -1.2 cpl to +3.3 cents on the ISland and decreased by 1.8 cents across all of Labrador.

Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 0.62 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Following changes for the Island portion of the Province are effective with this week’s price adjustment an increase of 1.0 cpl to the retail mark-up for gasoline and diesel motor fuels and furnace oil heating fuel on the Island portion of the Province and an increase in the range of 0.5 cpl to 5.0 cpl to the combined total allowed mark-ups and zone differentials for propane heating fuel on the Island portion of the Province.